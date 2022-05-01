Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACRE. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $712.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.26. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 91.03%.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 18,000 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

