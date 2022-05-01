Argon Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $447,375.44 and approximately $68,928.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00039437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.51 or 0.07236698 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,566,220 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

