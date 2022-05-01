Ark (ARK) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $107.71 million and $3.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,740,147 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

