Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0247

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $324,179.33 and approximately $798.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,986.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.00 or 0.07300035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00253928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.08 or 0.00732047 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.00593261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00070244 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00308605 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,172,907 coins and its circulating supply is 13,128,363 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

