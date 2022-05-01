Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ARW opened at $117.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.22 and its 200-day moving average is $123.01.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

