Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives C$13.53 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.53.
AX.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.35, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,117,267.95.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
Further Reading
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.