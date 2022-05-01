Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives C$13.53 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.53.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.35, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,117,267.95.

Shares of AX.UN opened at C$13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4.58. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$10.65 and a 52-week high of C$13.76.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.