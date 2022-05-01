Arweave 1-Day Volume Tops $55.44 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $814.94 million and $55.44 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.40 or 0.00063674 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002625 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

