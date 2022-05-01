ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the March 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 236,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 15,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $24.70.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

