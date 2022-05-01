ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.18.

ASX opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,924,000 after buying an additional 2,110,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after buying an additional 13,025,689 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,115,000 after buying an additional 6,924,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,478,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after buying an additional 897,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 162.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 4,121,788 shares in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

