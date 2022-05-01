Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Ashland Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ashland Global by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Shares of ASH opened at $104.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day moving average is $99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $111.05.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

