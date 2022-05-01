Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 213 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $20,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,303. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.47.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 37.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.