Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $38,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,842 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR traded down $33.00 on Friday, hitting $428.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,820,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $553.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.52. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.01 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $745.72.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

