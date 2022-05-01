Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $21,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,206,000 after buying an additional 516,806 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,789,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.13. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

