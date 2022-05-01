Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Essex Property Trust worth $56,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 604,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS traded down $15.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.27. 745,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.30 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.27.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

