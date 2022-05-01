Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $18.44 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $18,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in ResMed by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ResMed by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $13.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.97. 1,037,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,942. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.09 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.19.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,365,431 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

