Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $24.17 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $24,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.33.

Shares of MSI traded down $9.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,081. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.98 and a 200-day moving average of $241.17. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.54 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

