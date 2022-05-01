Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $37.88 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $37,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gartner by 13,031.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after buying an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after buying an additional 699,707 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after buying an additional 566,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $135,777,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.55. 472,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.53 and a 52 week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.