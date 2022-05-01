Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,835 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $36,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMB traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,892. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

