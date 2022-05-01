Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,515 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $19,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $13.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,192. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.