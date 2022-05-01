Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,833 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $19,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $12.14 on Friday, hitting $280.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,559. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.56 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.07 and a 200-day moving average of $319.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

