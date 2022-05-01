Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,542 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $44,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after acquiring an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 116,999 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $23,277,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.05. 14,943,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,743. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

