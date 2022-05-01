Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 126 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $21,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.82.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG traded down $45.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,455.61. The stock had a trading volume of 262,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,235. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,523.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,610.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.