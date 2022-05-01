Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,523 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $19,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.93. 2,604,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.