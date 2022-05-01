Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 386 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $50,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,021,000 after purchasing an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,843,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,621,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average is $81.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

