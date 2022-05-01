Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 463 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $63,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 53.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,760,000 after acquiring an additional 176,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BlackRock by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,221,000 after acquiring an additional 150,647 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $26.29 on Friday, reaching $624.68. 1,011,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,408. The company has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $623.22 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $717.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $826.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

