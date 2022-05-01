Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,761 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $59,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,638,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after acquiring an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded down $7.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.71. 3,210,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.48 and a 200-day moving average of $176.69. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.89 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,337 shares of company stock worth $89,685,314. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

