Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 50,297 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,297 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $18,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,997. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

