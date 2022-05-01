AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMK opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.09. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $113,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $91,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $371,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 561.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

