Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of ASUR opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $121.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

