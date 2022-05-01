Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys 158,100 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,100 shares during the period. NIO makes up 6.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $16,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NIO by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NIO by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NIO by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 475,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $16.70. 62,933,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,258,484. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.