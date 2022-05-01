Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,113 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,113 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 67,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.56. 458,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -779.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,757.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.