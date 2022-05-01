Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.87 on Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Audius has a total market capitalization of $621.82 million and approximately $52.86 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,097,658,974 coins and its circulating supply is 713,381,683 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

