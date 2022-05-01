Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “N/A” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €89.38 ($96.10).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($104.30) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of ETR:NDA traded down €1.05 ($1.13) on Tuesday, hitting €109.15 ($117.37). The company had a trading volume of 146,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €107.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €93.13. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €62.20 ($66.88) and a 1 year high of €116.85 ($125.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

