Autonio Price Reaches $0.0128 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $145,404.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00039147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.79 or 0.07267880 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

