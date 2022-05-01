Avalanche Price Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $58.27 or 0.00153273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $15.65 billion and $770.99 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000928 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00027298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00334522 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00033178 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 268,613,756 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

