Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $43.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,447,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,838. Avantor has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.