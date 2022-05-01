AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,630 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,630 ($20.77) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AVEVF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,551.67.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of AVEVF opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $55.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.