AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will report sales of $69.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.44 million to $70.75 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year sales of $300.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $301.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $340.73 million, with estimates ranging from $259.18 million to $364.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AvidXchange.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.15. The company had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.06 million.

AVDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 19.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX traded up 0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching 8.19. 1,646,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of 13.95. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 6.50 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

