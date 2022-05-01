Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives $8.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 26,178 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe purchased 3,141,361 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,036. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

