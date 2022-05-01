Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) will announce $180.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.70 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $158.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $707.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $714.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $779.21 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $800.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axos Financial.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
