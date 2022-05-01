Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $3.48 on Friday, reaching $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 637,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,225. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Axos Financial by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

