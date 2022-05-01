Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$8.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.25. The company has a market cap of C$843.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.62 and a 1 year high of C$11.85.

In other news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,124,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

