Azuki (AZUKI) Market Cap Achieves $310,876.83

Azuki (AZUKI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Azuki has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $310,876.83 and approximately $125.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00039757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.42 or 0.07278260 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

