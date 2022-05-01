Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,992. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Azul’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after buying an additional 2,253,486 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Azul by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 695,200 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Azul by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 515,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 783,816 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

