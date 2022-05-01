Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of AZRE stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. 136,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,064. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14.

Azure Power Global ( NYSE:AZRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

