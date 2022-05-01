Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 731,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,686,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $224.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.57. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $223.95 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

