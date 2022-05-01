Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $745.72.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $428.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.94. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.01 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $553.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

