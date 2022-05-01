Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after acquiring an additional 495,357 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $157.37 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.17.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

