Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $154.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

