Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $173,000 Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Shares of ALTG opened at $11.25 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALTG. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,357 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $153,471.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,651,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,936,929.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 296,802 shares of company stock worth $3,643,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.